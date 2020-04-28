Reps Adjust Plenary To Once A Week Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Members of the House of Representatives have resolved to hold plenary at least once every week until the COVID-19 lockdown order is lifted.

The lawmakers took the decision following a motion raised by Abubakar Fulata at the resumed plenary on Tuesday in the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Fulata sponsored the motion entitled “Regulating Plenary Sittings in the Period of COVID-19 Pandemic and Lockdown”, pursuant to Order One, Rule 1 (2) of the Standing Orders of the House.

He noted that the House had adjourned plenary for a period of two weeks to enable members to enlighten their constituents on the dangers of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The lawmaker added that because of the lockdown order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 29, the resumption which was earlier scheduled for April 7 was suspended and subsequently adjourned indefinitely.

He called the attention of his colleagues to the constitutional responsibility of the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation but could not discharge its responsibility due to the lockdown order.

According to Fulata, the provisions of Order Five, Rules 4 and 5 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives regulate the sittings of the House from Monday to Friday on every legislative day except when it is on recess.

He explained that the purpose of sponsoring the bill was for the House to provide legislative support to the Executive Arm by approving measures to address the welfare of the citizens during the period of the lockdown and thereafter.