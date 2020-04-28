Tinubu, Oluremi Test Negative For COVID-19

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Senator Oluremi, have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was revealed in a statement from his media office on Monday and signed by the former governor’s media aide, Tunde Rahman.

Rahman explained that the couple took the test after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Tinubu’s security aide tested positive for the disease.

“Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“Today (Monday), the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.

It added, “As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25.

“The results of the tests were returned this (Monday) morning. Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.”

Rahman, however, revealed that the test result of one of the aides was positive while the rest of the staff tested negative for COVID-19.

He noted that the infected aide has been isolated while the health officials have begun contact-tracing and conducting tests for the patient’s relatives and possible contacts.

