US Gospel Singer, Troy Sneed Dies Of COVID-19

An American gospel singer, Troy Sneed, has passed away after suffering complications from COVID-19.

According to Sneed’s publicist, Bill Carpenter, who broke the news, Sneed died in the early hours of Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

The late singer began his early music days with the Georgia mass choir where he featured prominently in their albums and shows.

Sneed traveled throughout the United States to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir.

He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in 1996 film “The Preacher’s Wife,” starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

He earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ’s 1999 album “Higher.”

The gifted gospel singer has since continued to shine with a series of other beautiful projects including ‘Work It Out’ and ‘My Heart Says Yes.’

The news of his death has gained emotional reaction, tributes from fans, and fellow gospel artistes with many taking to social media to reflect on their experiences with him during his lifetime.

One of them is renowned gospel artist Kurt Carr who in his tribute described Carr as a ‘Superb Talent.’

“The gospel community has lost a Superb talent in Troy Sneed. Keep his wife @Emily.sneed, family, friends, and everyone who was blessed by his music in prayer,” Carr posted on Instagram.

