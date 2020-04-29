Buhari Sympathises With Adamawa Governor Over Mother’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Badami.

President Buhari sent his condolence in a statement signed on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu. He added that he received the sad news with shock.

He also commiserated with the family of the governor, the government, and the people of the State.

President Buhari enjoined Governor Fintiri and all those who mourn Hajiya Fatima, to be consoled by the knowledge that “she lived a godly life devoted to service to her immediate community and the less-privileged in the society.”

Hajiya Fatima was aged 68. She died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Federal Medical Centre Yola, the state capital while undergoing treatment for a protracted illness.