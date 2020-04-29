COVID-19: Death Toll Rises To Six In Borno

The death toll of COVID- 19 cases in Borno State has risen to six, following the announcement of three new deaths by the State Response team.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura, disclosed this during the daily media briefing on Tuesday evening.

Kwayabura said the three deaths are all independent of each other and have no link with the index case in the state.

This according to him is an indication that community spread has begun which necessitates the need for a review of strategy by the team.

Consequently, the surveillance team has commenced the tracing of 230 people of interest believed to be contacts of the deceased.

The Commissioner noted that part of the new strategy is to commence community testing targeting at least a thousand people daily.

The team is, however, keeping mum on the cause of the death of an emir, refusing to respond to queries about whether the emir died of Covid 19 or not.