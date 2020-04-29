COVID-19: Ebonyi Index Case In Stable Condition, Says Governor Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi says the index COVID-19 case in the state is in a stable condition.

Addressing journalists at the Government House in Abakaliki, Governor Umahi said the patient has not manifested any symptoms at the isolation centre.

According to him, the index case got hit by the deadly virus while on transit with three other persons.

The governor noted that while the patient tested positive twice, the three other persons turned negative twice.

Meanwhile, the state government has isolated all the people he made contact within the same area, though not physical contact.

Speaking further, Umahi explained that following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari via his broadcast on Monday, the state government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew at its borders from 8pm to 6am curfew.