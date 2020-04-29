COVID-19:  Police Arrest 986 Violators Of Kaduna Quarantine Order

The police in Kaduna State have arrested 986 people for violating the Quarantine Order of the state government aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the suspects are 48 religious leaders and beer parlour operators who are facing charges for disobedience at the various mobile courts across the state.

Parading the arrested persons in his office, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, said the enforcement of the lockdown and social distancing directive has become imperative in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The police boss noted that anyone who violates the order in the state or around its environment will face the full wrath of the law.

While reiterating the commitment of the Police Command to rid the state of criminal elements, the Commissioner explained that over 300 bandits have been killed in the past two months.

According to him, the success was recorded in collaboration with the Nigerian Airforce between February till date.

He noted that 91 suspects were arrested for other criminal offences and several arms and ammunition recovered during different operations at 10 identified camps belonging to the bandits within Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking further, CP Muri regretted that two policemen lost their lives while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the operations.