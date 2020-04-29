Ebonyi Records Second Case Of COVID-19

Ebonyi State has recorded its second case of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes three days after the state recorded its first case.

The State Commissioner for Health, Umezurike Daniel, made the announcement on Wednesday.

He explained that the case is a 27-year-old man who returned to the state from Asaba, the Delta state capital with his seven months pregnant wife.

According to the Commissioner, the patient tested positive twice while his wife tested negative twice.

He noted that they have been taken to the isolation centre and the index case is stable and in good condition.