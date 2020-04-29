NDDC Sends Key Workers On Mandatory Leave As Forensic Audit Begins

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has placed some members of staff on compulsory leave pending the conclusion and outcome of the ongoing forensic audit.

This action according to the Commission was based on the acceptance by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on the advice of the lead consultant on the forensic audit exercise.

The commission also added that the members of staff are placed on the mandatory leave with full benefits.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NDDC on Wednesday and signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili.

“The affected staff falls into three categories including those indicted by security agencies like the police, ICPC and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acts of impropriety; those whose acts are the subject of investigations by the forensic auditors; and those who held key and sensitive positions in the commission during the period covered by the forensic audit and whose continued presence in the commission will interfere, impair, undermine or compromise the objective of the forensic auditing of the affairs of the commission,” the statement read in part.

The mandatory leave takes immediate effect and the affected workers have been notified by the NDDC.