Viral Video: Father Rejects Son In Ekiti, Govt Reacts

The video of a father rejecting his son over fear of contracting and spreading COVID-19 in Ekiti State has gone viral.

In the video which was recorded four days ago by one of the security men attached to Fajuyi Pavilion, where the Ekiti State Enforcement Task force uses as its base for coordination of daily operations, a certain Mr Femi Adeoye refused to cover-up for his son who travelled from Lagos to Ekiti even after his father had advised against embarking on the journey.

Mr Adeoye stated in the video that he had told his son not travel so he does not expose himself to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the young man disregarded his father’s words and embarked on the rather treacherous journey.

Mr Adeoye said he had reported that his son was journeying from Lagos and stressed that he would not take the young man home because his house had no space where his son could isolate himself.

He urged the authorities to take charge and keep his son under close observation, lest he leaves the state in jeopardy.

The rather disappointed father having made his case, left his son with the security personnel who was making a mockery of him, urging Mr Adeoye to go home with his son, claiming that the son has been tested and certified free of COVID-19.

An incompetent official punished

In the wake of the viral video, the Ekiti State Government ordered the indefinite suspension of the security man who made the recording.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the security man who was making fun of Mr Adeoye for rejecting and reporting his son, was suspended for incompetence and highhandedness.

The security man who is not a health official in his video certified Mr Adeoye’s son free of COVID-19 using just a thermometer reading.

The Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olomilua, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, frowned at the unprofessional conduct of the security agent, stating that he had no right to certify anyone COVID-19 free.

Below is the full statement by the commissioner.