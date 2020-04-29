Yobe Isolates 125 Almajiri Gombe Returnees

Yobe State Government has isolated the 125 Almajiri evacuated from Gombe as result of coronavirus.

The returnees were isolated for 14 days at Government Secondary School Damaturu, the state capital.

They are mostly between the ages of 6-17 years who went to seek Qur’anic education outside their state.

Some residents of the state capital expressed fear that the returned Almajiri could be a threat to the society as some might have contracted the virus already.

They noted that the state also faces another challenge like water points for hand washing which they said are absent at the isolation centre.

Yobe, which is one of the few states yet to record the outbreak of the disease, is mute on the evacuated Almajiri and whether there are plans to evacuate the existing ones to their home states, as most of them are still roaming the streets.