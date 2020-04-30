Advertisement

Apple Profits Slips But Revenue Grows Slightly Amid Pandemic

Updated April 30, 2020
A closed Apple Store in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2020, ahead of their expected first-quarter earnings report after market close on April 30.
Apple on Thursday reported revenue slipped in the first three months of this year as revenue inched higher despite the pandemic’s hit.

Apple said it made a profit of $11.2 billion on sales of $58.3 billion in the quarter, compared to net income of $11.7 billion on revenue of $58 billion in the same period a year earlier.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in services and a quarterly record for wearables,” chief executive Tim Cook said in an earnings release.

Apple shares were down nearly two percent in after-hours trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

Revenue from iPhones — the big earnings segment for Apple in recent years — dropped some seven percent from a year earlier to $29 billion in a period where smartphone sales have been sagging.



