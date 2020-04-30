Advertisement

Lagos Govt Confirms Death Of 25-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient

Updated April 30, 2020
A 25-year-old man has died of coronavirus in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health revealed this in a tweet on Thursday morning.

It revealed that the patient was in a state of severe breathlessness at the time of admission.

 

According to the ministry, this brings the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the state to 20.

It confirmed that 87 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Wednesday, raising the total figure of infections reported in the state to 947.

The ministry added that a total of 187 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, following the recovery of 49 more people.

Earlier, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 196 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

It said Yobe reported its index case in the last 24 hours while the figure of total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1728.

Three hundred and seven people have been discharged following their recovery and 51 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The new cases were found in Lagos (87), Kano (24), Gombe (18), Kaduna (17), FCT (16), Katsina (10), Sokoto (eight), Edo (seven), Borno (six), Ebonyi (one), Yobe (one), Adamawa (one).



