Buhari Warns Military Against Complacency In Insurgency War

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the military against complacency in the task of ensuring that the nation’s territory is no longer habitable for terrorists.

He gave the warning on Thursday when he received Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President explained that this was necessary to achieve sustainable peace and development in the country, especially in the North East.

According to him, this is also necessary towards ensuring that farming and other socio-economic activities in the region are not disrupted.

President Buhari also directed the military to sustain the ongoing counter-insurgency operations on the fringes of Lake Chad and the North East, so that the Boko Haram menace would be totally eliminated.

He noted with satisfaction the giant strides being recorded by the military in the fight against insurgency but urged them not to relent in the discharge of their mandate.

The President believes the health and well-being of the nation depend largely on its ability to feed itself and agricultural production is key.

He asked Governor Buni to continuously mobilise community support for military operations, saying intelligence sharing and synergy between law enforcement agencies and the civil populace were critical towards achieving the objectives.

On his part, the governor who briefed the President on the security situation in Yobe formally appreciated the Federal Government for the decisive and proactive measures being employed in the renewed onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said significant achievements have been recorded by the military in containing the criminal elements who he said were now in disarray following the recent operations by the Chadian military.