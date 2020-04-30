Celebrities, Nigerians Mourn Dancer ‘Kodak’

Tributes have continued to pour in from Nigerians and celebrities following the death of dancer, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak.

Kodak died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Lagos State.

There are speculations that she died from electrocution but as at the time of this report, neither her management, Westsyde Lifestyle, nor family, has released a statement about the circumstances that led to her death.

Hip-hop artist, Olamide Oladeji, was among Nigerian celebrities who took to social media to mourn Kodak.

Olamide posted a photo of himself and the dancer, and captioned it, “Rest up Kodak.”

Also, dancer Kaffy posted candlelight and wrote, “This is so sad,” mourning Kodak.

On her part, dancer Korra Obidi who posted a video of the late Kodak said her demise is shocking and described her as a selfless person.

“RIP Legend. @picturekodak,” she wrote on Instagram. “Someone please wake me up. This must be a dream. Electrocuted? This cannot be real Please DM and tell me everything is ok! You were the most selfless person I ever worked with. Omg, I can’t breathe! #RIP #LOVEDIVINE”.



Other Nigerians took to Twitter to also express shock at the death of the late dancer whom they described as energetic, saying the development is a great loss to the nation’s showbiz.

Kodak, until her death, worked with several musicians like Burna Boy, Olamide and a host of others.