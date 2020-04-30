COVID-19: NLC Rejects 25% Deduction Of Kaduna Worker’s Salary

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State has rejected the deduction of 25 per cent from salaries of senior civil servants in the State.

The union is, therefore, demanding the immediate reversal of the decision by the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s administration, and return of the deducted fund or face action from the union.

The Kaduna State Government announced over the weekend that it would deduct 25 percent from salaries of civil servants and top government appointees receiving above N67,000 to provide palliatives for the vulnerable citizens who don’t work for the government and are affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The state Chairman, Ayuba Suleiman, in reaction to this told journalists on Wednesday that the government should stop the 25% deduction henceforth and return the one already deducted from the workers.

He argued that the deduction ought to have been done with the consent of the labour union and be made a voluntary donation, rather than forceful deduction.

The NLC then warned that failure of the state government to reverse the decision will leave the union in the state with no option than to explore other possible avenues within the purview of the law.