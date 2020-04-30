Edo Governor Extends Curfew, Declares Absconded COVID-19 Patient Wanted

The Edo State Government has extended the curfew it imposed on the state for another 14 days in a bid to curb spread of COVID-19.

The curfew will be from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki made this announcement during the COVID-19 response team briefing at the government house in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“Following a review of the recent developments in the fight against the spread of #COVID__19 , I have extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew in #EdoState for the next 14 days, but with some alterations to the timing.

“The curfew would now be from 8pm to 6am daily,” Obaseki posted on his official Twitter handle.

The governor also declared one Amaka Okoro wanted for absonding after testing positive for COVID-19.

He urged anyone with useful information to contact relevant authorities.

“One Mrs. Amaka Okoro, who tested positive for #COVIDー19 , is wanted for treatment. She is a nursing mother, who has a baby that is already coughing. She lives at #2 Atoe Idubor Str, off 2nd Ugbor, Benin City.

“She has been unreachable since her results returned positive.

“Mrs. Okoro poses a threat to herself, the baby and the general public. Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should please contact the relevant health and security agencies,” Obaseki said.

The governor advised residents to go for screening as early detection of COVID-19 improves chances of survival for any positive case.

He also announced a second round of palliatives to mitigate the impact of the new restriction.