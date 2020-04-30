Kano Confirms Two More COVID-19 Deaths

Kano has confirmed two more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement by the State’s Ministry of Health.

In a tweet on its handle on Thursday, the Ministry also confirmed 24 new infections in the state.

This brings to 139 the total number of those who have contracted the virus in Kano State, as of 12:05am on April 30.

The Ministry also urged residents of the state to respect the lockdown order and stay at home to prevent further spread of the disease.

#COVID19KN Update as at 12:05am 30th April 2020

•24 New #COVID19KN cases confirmed.

•Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 139.

•2 #COVID19KN deaths were recorded.

Please respect the #KanoLockdown and #StayAtHome to break the chain of #COVID19 transmission pic.twitter.com/EYa350h9wd — Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) April 29, 2020

In the early hours of Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country had 196 new cases of coronavirus.

According to a tweet by the NCDC, this brings the number of persons infected in Nigeria to 1,728.

Of the new infections, 87 are in Lagos, 24 in Kano, while 18 are in Gombe.

Seventeen cases were also recorded in Kaduna, 16 in the FCT, 10 in Katsina, eight in Sokoto, seven in Edo, six in Borno, and one each in Yobe, Ebonyi and Adamawa states.