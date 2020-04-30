Advertisement

Lagos State Discharges 12 COVID-19 Patients

Channels Television  
Updated April 30, 2020
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

 

Lagos State on Thursday said it had discharged an additional 12 COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

The latest discharge brings the total number of recoveries from the virus in the state to 199.

The 12 recoveries include nine males and three females and one of them is Ukrainian, a Lagos state spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, tweeted.

 

Six of the patients were released from the Infectious Disease Hospital, five from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and one from Ibjeju-Lekki, Mr. Akosile’s tweet said.

Lagos, which has recorded a national-high 931 virus cases as on Wednesday evening, is the country’s epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

 



More on Coronavirus

We Are Struggling At The Moment For Bed Spaces In Lagos – NCDC DG

Russian Prime Minister Reveals He Has COVID-19

I’m Personally Not In Favour Of Drafting A Bill In The Middle Of A Crisis – NCDC DG

PTF Deploys Three Ventilators, Other Equipment To Fight COVID-19 In Kano

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement