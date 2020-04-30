Lagos State Discharges 12 COVID-19 Patients

Lagos State on Thursday said it had discharged an additional 12 COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

The latest discharge brings the total number of recoveries from the virus in the state to 199.

The 12 recoveries include nine males and three females and one of them is Ukrainian, a Lagos state spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, tweeted.

Lagos #COVID19 Incident Commander, Gov @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 12 more persons; 9 males and 3 females including a Ukrainian today. The patients, 6 IDH, Yaba, 5 from LUTH &1 from Ibeju-Lekki, making a total of 199 successfully managed cases in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/CKl37HBL54 — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) April 30, 2020

Six of the patients were released from the Infectious Disease Hospital, five from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and one from Ibjeju-Lekki, Mr. Akosile’s tweet said.

Lagos, which has recorded a national-high 931 virus cases as on Wednesday evening, is the country’s epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control