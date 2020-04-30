Nigerian Teenage Filmmakers Get Webby Nomination

A group of teenage filmmakers who make sci-fi shorts in Kaduna ‘The Critics Company’ got nominated for the Webby Awards for social media in the Art and Culture category.

They are also the first Nigerians to get nominated for this award alongside BBC Culture, National Museum of Women in the Arts, and Art Basel.

In a tweet announcing their nomination, they solicited for votes from Nigerians and Africans saying, “As of today, we only have 2% of the total votes that have been cast. So, this is to everyone who has helped us, cheered us, commended us, and followed us. It’ll go a really long way if you voted for us, we have hope in ourselves and wish we can win this.”



Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), the Webby Awards is the leading international award honouring excellence on the internet.

This year’s dubbed “Webbys From Home” due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences has unveiled the nominees for the 24th annual Webby Awards.

The New York ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place via an Internet celebration on May 19.

Nominees in the entertainment industry include HBO, Saturday Night Live, BBC, Netflix, Star Wars, Hulu and Comedy Central. Lizzo, Lil Dicky, Ellen, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner, and Chris Evans have also received nominations.

“The Internet is our glue right now. It’s the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year’s Nominees are the companies and people leading the charge,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards.

“They’ve accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing, and helping people all over the world.”

Please vote for The Critics Company here: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting/#/2020/social/general-social/art-culture

(Note: if you don’t already have a Webby’s account, you will be prompted to sign up with your email and create a password. Once you have done this, the vote will be cast.)