Advertisement
Sowore Appeals Bail Condition Restricting Him To Stay In Abuja
The convener of #Revolution Now protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has filed an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
In his application filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Sowore is challenging the bail condition restricting him to stay in the Federal Capital Territory, pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed against him by the Federal Government.
More to follow…
More on Local
Advertisement