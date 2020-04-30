Advertisement

Sowore Appeals Bail Condition Restricting Him To Stay In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated April 30, 2020
A file photo of Mr Omoyele at the Federal High Court in Abuja. PHOTO: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The convener of #Revolution Now protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has filed an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

In his application filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Sowore is challenging the bail condition restricting him to stay in the Federal Capital Territory, pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed against him by the Federal Government.

