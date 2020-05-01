Advertisement

Abia Discharges Index Case Of COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated May 1, 2020
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu says the index case of COVID-19 in the state has recovered.

 

 

The index case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Abia has been discharged from the treatment centre in the state.

The state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, announced this while giving an update on the disease on Friday in Umuahia, the state capital.

He also announced plans by the state government to relax the ongoing lockdown in the state in the coming days.

Governor Ikpeazu, however, noted that relaxing the lockdown would be implemented under strict protocol guidelines.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

Nigeria Reports Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

Nigeria Records 204 Cases Of COVID-19 In One Day, Total Infections Now 1,932

113 Health Workers Are Infected With COVID-19, Says Ehanire

Two Dead As Eight-Storey Building Collapses In Imo

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement