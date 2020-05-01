Abia Discharges Index Case Of COVID-19

The index case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Abia has been discharged from the treatment centre in the state.

The state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, announced this while giving an update on the disease on Friday in Umuahia, the state capital.

He also announced plans by the state government to relax the ongoing lockdown in the state in the coming days.

Governor Ikpeazu, however, noted that relaxing the lockdown would be implemented under strict protocol guidelines.

