BREAKING: Tanker Bursts Into Flames At Obalende

A petrol tanker has burst into flames at the obalende area of Lagos State.

The tanker belonging to the NNPC was said to have tipped over before bursting into flames in front of the Oando filling station.

Several persons have been reportedly injured while one person has been killed in the incident.

Uba fire tanker came through at obalende.. But no social distancing! Are sure about defeating #COVID19 in Lagos? Are these people ignorant? pic.twitter.com/4CEva1hFcs — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) May 1, 2020

Happening now,a tanker loaded with petrol fell in front of Oando filling station Obalende round about Lagos and caught fire, the fire is still burning now, though about 15 fire service water tankers and we security agencies are on ground trying to put the fire off. pic.twitter.com/XVRJg7bzUk — Temitope (@Topeyardpipu) May 1, 2020