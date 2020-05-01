Advertisement

BREAKING: Tanker Bursts Into Flames At Obalende

Channels Television  
Updated May 1, 2020

 

A petrol tanker has burst into flames at the obalende area of Lagos State.

The tanker belonging to the NNPC was said to have tipped over before bursting into flames in front of the Oando filling station.

Several persons have been reportedly injured while one person has been killed in the incident.

READ ALSO: Imo Building Collapse: Officials Recover Two More Bodies



More on Headlines

Nigeria Currently Tracing 12,000 COVID-19 Contacts

Imo Building Collapse: Officials Recover Two More Bodies

Abia Discharges Index Case Of COVID-19

Nigeria Reports Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement