BREAKING: Tanker Bursts Into Flames At Obalende
A petrol tanker has burst into flames at the obalende area of Lagos State.
The tanker belonging to the NNPC was said to have tipped over before bursting into flames in front of the Oando filling station.
Several persons have been reportedly injured while one person has been killed in the incident.
Fire is fully contained.@JOHNNWABUEZE12 @AdebiyiAdekemi9 @Fedfireng @Gidi_Traffic https://t.co/x4av8N41b8
— Federal Fire Service Lagos Command (@fedfirelagos) May 1, 2020
Uba fire tanker came through at obalende..
But no social distancing! Are sure about defeating #COVID19 in Lagos?
Are these people ignorant?
— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) May 1, 2020
Happening now,a tanker loaded with petrol fell in front of Oando filling station Obalende round about Lagos and caught fire, the fire is still burning now, though about 15 fire service water tankers and we security agencies are on ground trying to put the fire off. pic.twitter.com/XVRJg7bzUk
— Temitope (@Topeyardpipu) May 1, 2020
Fire explosion at Oando filling station, Obalende, Lagos state 😰#Oando #Obalende pic.twitter.com/ohr7mYUPEe
— Dessie 🎗 (@_dessieofficial) May 1, 2020
Very real. Thanks to Lagos state fire service. I drop my cap for them. Thanks to Governor Sanwo @channelstv @jidesanwoolu @TrafficChiefNG https://t.co/3b1bpUwUbG
— Lazson Nchekwube (@edwainoy2k) May 1, 2020
