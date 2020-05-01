Building Collapse: Imo Govt To Revoke CofO, Prosecute Contractor

The Imo State Government has vowed to prosecute the erring contractor as well as revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of the land, following the collapse of an 8-storey building in Owerri.

Governor Hope Uzodinma revealed this on Friday while visiting the site of the collapsed building.

According to him, it is quite unfortunate that the developers violated the lockdown order of the state Govt by embarking on construction work during the lockdown.

He also lamented that the developers did not follow the authorized plan of the state government on the building.

The governor also commiserated with the families of those affected.

This comes as emergency officials recovered two more dead bodies from the rubble of the collapsed building.

A team of rescue officials comprising the Red Cross and Owerri Capital Development Authority evacuated the bodies from the scene of the incident today.

The number of persons killed in the building collapse rose to four following the death of two persons reported on Thursday.

While 12 people have been rescued, many are still trapped including a woman and her two kids.