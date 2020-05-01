Lagos Discharges 26 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos state government on Friday discharged 26 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities after they tested negative for the virus.

Those discharged include, 14 males and 12 females including 2 foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino.

They were discharged from the Yaba and Onikan Isolation facilities to reunite with society.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this via social media, noted that the patients, 14 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 12 from the Onikan Isolation Centre were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

With this, the number number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 225.