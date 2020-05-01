COVID-19: Lagos Gov Sanwo-Olu Commissions 118-Bed Isolation Centre

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, commissioned a 118-bed COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre at the Gbagada General Hospital.

In a series of tweets on its official handle, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said the isolation and treatment centre will be manned by health workers highly skilled in infection prevention and control.

While speaking during the commissioning, Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded the handling of the project and hailed the State’s Ministry of Health for a great job.

He said the project is a world-class isolation centre and will be useful to the state in the fight against COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, May 1 2020, Lagos has 976 COVID-19 infections with 756 of them active, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of the infected people, 199 have been discharged with 21 deaths, however, recorded.