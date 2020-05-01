COVID-19: Plateau Bans Movement Within State

The Plateau State Government has banned all movements within the state in order to curb the community spread of COVID-19.

In his address on Thursday, Governor Simon Lalong said the move is part of his administration’s efforts in tackling the virus following the only confirmed case in the state.

The governor noted that ban on movement from local government to local government in the state as well as the ban on all entry and exit points to the state is in continuation of total lockdown imposed on residents.

“In addition to the total lockdown which closed movement in and out of the State, and in order to curb community spread of COVID-19, Government has decided to close all intra-State borders with effect from 4th May 2020.

“Consequently, there shall be no movement from one Local Government to another even during the period when the total lockdown is relaxed, except for those on essential services as earlier enumerated.

“The total lockdown which resumed midnight Sunday, April 26th 2020, shall be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 30th April 2020 to Midnight of Sunday 3rd May 2020 to enable people again re-stock their homes. Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 4th May 2020,” he said.

Governor Lalong noted that the three-day window permitted by the state government will enable citizens to restock their homes ahead of the continuation of the lockdown Sunday midnight.