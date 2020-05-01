Letshego Nigeria Extends Relief To Customers, Communities

Letshego Microfinance Bank Limited (formerly FBN Microfinance Bank Limited), has joined the Lagos State Government’s COVID Relief efforts with support for the frontline fighters, by donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and cash donations worth N3,000,000.00.

The Country CEO, Tolulope Opayinka acknowledged, “The fight against the spread of this pandemic must be a comprehensive effort, with each one of us doing what we can in our communities, to stop the destruction”.

Letshego Nigeria is a fully-owned subsidiary of Letshego Holdings Limited (LHL), a retail financial services organisation with an impressive footprint of 11 countries across East, West and Southern Africa.

Letshego’s Group Chief Executive, Andrew Okai affirmed, “The Coronavirus affects us all on an individual and economic basis – we need to work together and support each other to mitigate the negative impact of this pandemic within our communities.

“Letshego remains committed to doing all it can to support our customers through these tough economic times.”

The Letshego Group has committed BWP3,000,000 (over N95,000,000) across all its subsidiaries in the fight against the pandemic.

This is in recognition of the proactive role it plays in its community, by supporting its fellow citizens through the emerging economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

LHL also extends its relief efforts to its valued customers, by offering a 90-day repayment holiday labelled Hakuna Mattata in its various markets across Africa and NOT excluding Nigeria.

Qualified customers (in accordance with our Terms and Conditions) whose businesses and repayments have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, will be given a 90-day window in which they do not have to make their regular repayment instalments.

Across all its markets, Letshego continues to promote responsible actions by supporting social distancing rules and appropriate engagements whist still providing support for its customer needs by encouraging customers to avoid physical contacts, but rather, make use of our various digital channels to access account information, fund transfers and apply for financial support.

Letshego continues to partner with local governments and health authorities to advocate official health guidelines, as well as aligning with international health advice from organisations such as the World Health Organisation (www.who.int) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

Employees and customers have access to the latest facts and health information in an effort to collaborate in combatting the Coronavirus across Letshego’s footprint.

About Letshego MicroFinance Bank Limited, Nigeria

Letshego Microfinance Bank Limited is a licensed financial services provider in Nigeria, providing loans to individuals across both the public and private sectors, and the educational and agric sectors as well as supporting Micro and Small Entrepreneurs (MSE).

Since the conclusion of the successful acquisition by Letshego Holdings Ltd in 2016, Letshego Microfinance Bank qualifies as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Letshego Group – an inclusive finance group with more than 21 years experience in Africa, and a current footprint of 11 Sub Saharan Markets.

Letshego Microfinance Bank first opened its doors in September 2010 and has since grown to serve over 17,000 customers, having a staff compliment of over 280 employees, spread across 23 branches.

Letshego Microfinance Bank offers loans and financial solutions to these customers who enjoy expanded access through strategic partnerships, innovative technology and digital delivery channels. For more info www.letshego.com/nigeria

Letshego’s customers based in Nigeria are encouraged to stay home and use any of the following options to access account information or apply for financial support:

Tel: 08159393199

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: 08159393199, 08159393191, 08159393217

Facebook @Letshego Nigeria

For facts and medical advice, customers should contact Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control official health hotlines, as follows:

Dial: 080097000010

www.ncdc.gov

Letshego Nigeria MFB contact for media enquiries:

Dooyum Okwong

Marketing Customer Experience & Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +234 815 939 3217

