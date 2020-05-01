Nigeria Marks Workers’ Day On Low-Key Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Today is International Workers Day or Labour Day, observed each year on May 1 to celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of the workers.

It also is a day used to highlight the dangers faced by the working class in the course of carrying out their routine activities.

This year’s workers day, however, comes amid the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has spread to almost all the countries of the world, leaving almost two million people infected and more than one hundred thousand dead.

The pandemic has also negatively impacted the economies of many countries, worsening the conditions of many workers.

This has resulted in a health crisis that has thrown up issues concerning the welfare of workers, especially those currently in the frontline of the battle to curb the spread of coronavirus and provide care for those already infected by the virus.

Labour Day, also known as May Day, is observed as a public holiday in countries around the world, including Nigeria.

The day is usually marked with public rallies and demonstrations in various states across Nigeria to draw the attention of the government and employees of labour to the plight of workers, as promoted by the International Labour Movement.

However, no such public gathering is taking place this time, in view of the restrictions imposed by the government as part of measures to tackle COVID-19, especially regarding the need to maintain social distancing.

In declaring the day a public holiday on behalf of the Federal Government, the Ministry of Interior, commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the present administration’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.