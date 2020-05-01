Advertisement

NNPC Commiserates With Victims Of Obalende Fire

Channels Television  
Updated May 1, 2020
A fuel tanker caught fire at Obalende on May 1, 2020.
A fuel tanker caught fire at Obalende on May 1, 2020.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday said it was commiserating with families of the victims of a fuel tanker fire incident at Obalende area of Lagos.

In a statement signed by NNPC spokesman, Kennie Obateru, the corporation said it wished all those that sustained injuries in the incident quick recovery.

Earlier on Friday, a fuel truck belonging to NNPC’s petroleum products retail affiliate, NNPC Retail Limited, was involved in a road accident while conveying petrol, the NNPC statement said.

The corporation explained that all the injured from the incident had been rushed to the hospital while further investigation is on to determine the accident’s cause.

The mishap, which occurred around 5 pm led to an inferno which consumed the petrol-laden truck in front of a hospital and gas station, NNPC said.

In its statement, the corporation “expressed appreciation to the good-spirited people of Lagos around the scene of the incident and fire service personnel who brought the fire under control.”



More on Local

Lagos Discharges 26 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

We’ve Survived Past Epidemics, COVID-19 Wouldn’t Be Different For Nigeria – Ehanire

COVID-19: Kaduna Bans Movements Within, Outside State

COVID-19: Niger Records Third Confirmed Case

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement