NNPC Commiserates With Victims Of Obalende Fire

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday said it was commiserating with families of the victims of a fuel tanker fire incident at Obalende area of Lagos.

In a statement signed by NNPC spokesman, Kennie Obateru, the corporation said it wished all those that sustained injuries in the incident quick recovery.

Earlier on Friday, a fuel truck belonging to NNPC’s petroleum products retail affiliate, NNPC Retail Limited, was involved in a road accident while conveying petrol, the NNPC statement said.

The corporation explained that all the injured from the incident had been rushed to the hospital while further investigation is on to determine the accident’s cause.

The mishap, which occurred around 5 pm led to an inferno which consumed the petrol-laden truck in front of a hospital and gas station, NNPC said.

In its statement, the corporation “expressed appreciation to the good-spirited people of Lagos around the scene of the incident and fire service personnel who brought the fire under control.”