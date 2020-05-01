Ramadan: Taraba Govt Distributes Food Items To Muslim Communities

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has ordered for the immediate distribution of food items to Muslim faithful across the state.

Governor Ishaku who inspected the various food items deposited at the warehouse of the State Transport Cooperation (TSTC ) on Thursday said the state government has concluded plans to commence the distribution of palliatives among the poorest of the poor next week.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Plateau Bans Movement Within State

He explained that his administration decided on the palliatives in order to cushion the effects of the ongoing lockdown on the people.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, Ishaku said the state government is not ignorant of the pain the Muslim community might be going through during this Ramadan fast.

He reiterated the determination of the government to give the much-needed support to them to complete the exercise.

The deputy governor noted that the food items include 4300 bags of millet and 3800 bags of sugar across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.