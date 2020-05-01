We’ve Survived Past Epidemics, COVID-19 Wouldn’t Be Different For Nigeria – Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says Nigeria and the rest of the world have experienced and survived previous epidemics so he is optimistic that the world would also overcome the COVID-19 soon.

Although he admitted that the coronavirus has crippled the world’s economies, he said it would soon be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

The Minister stated this on Friday during a daily press briefing in Abuja by the Presidential Task Force on the coronavirus disease.

“We have survived many past epidemics but COVID-19 has been the most difficult and damaging that nations and healthcare systems have faced in recent times,” he said.

Speaking further, Ehanire noted that only two, of the 36 states are yet to record any cases in the country.

According to him, 204 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with Kano having the largest, with 80 cases and Lagos trailing closely with 45 cases.

“Only two states have not yet reported a case at all. 204 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with Kano being 80, Lagos (45), Gombe (12), Sokoto (9), Bauchi (9), Edo (7).”

Other states include Borno (7), Rivers (6), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Akwa Ibom (4), Bayelsa (4), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Delta (2), Nasarawa (2), Ondo (1), Kebbi (1).

Lagos, however, remains the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria with 976 total cases.

The Minister further stated that 12 patients were discharged in the past day comprising of seven in Lagos, two in Ogun and one each in Akwa Ibom, Edo and Sokoto states.

He also appealed to Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres to support the Federal Government in its efforts to win the COVID-19 war.