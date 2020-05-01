Workers’ Day: Aisha Buhari, Dolapo Osinbajo, Govs Wives Salute COVID-19 Frontliners

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has commended workers on the frontline fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

In a video which was shared on her verified Twitter handle, Aisha alongside wives of some state governors applauded the frontline workers by by clapping.

The video also had President Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo including his wife, Dolapo, celebrating workers in commemoration of Workers Day.

Aisha in her post described the frontliners as superheroes and who deserves to be celebrated.

“As we celebrate this year’s Workers Day, we have come together from different parts of the country to put our hands together and clap for all the frontline healthcare workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, who have put their lives on the line on behalf of our dear nation at this very challenging and difficult time.

“We say Thank You so much, you are our superheroes.

“This message is from the Governors wives fora, the wife of the vice president and the first lady of Nigeria.

#HappyWorkersDay #HealthCareWorkers #SUPERHEROES

#Covid19frontliners”

Althought this year’s Workers Day has been celebrated on a low-key, the Federal Ministry of Interior released a statement and commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the present administration’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.