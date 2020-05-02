Kano Records 92 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kano on Friday reported 92 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The state now has a total of 311 infections, second only to Lagos which has recorded 1,006.

However, the northern state appears to be closing the gap as it has posted the highest figures for two consecutive days.

Kano experienced a setback last week after its testing centres ran out of vital supplies and laboratory workers contracted the disease, leading to the shutdown of the state’s COVID-19 testing centre.

Without the capacity to test, reports of mass deaths circulated and the federal government scrambled to offer a response.

By Monday, the NCDC had rebooted the COVID-19 testing centres in the state.

The state’s rising figures are a reflection of increased testing for the disease.