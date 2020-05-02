Advertisement

Lagos Discharges 22 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated May 2, 2020
A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The Lagos state government says it has discharged 22 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities after they tested negative for the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the news on Saturday, his chief spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, said in a tweet.

 

The 22 persons include eight females and 14 males, all of who are Nigerians.

They were discharged from isolation facilities at Yaba, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and Lekki.

“The patients, 19 from Lagos University teaching Hospital, two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one from our Isolation facility at Lekki were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu implored Lagos residents to continue to comply with health measures such as the use of face-masks, social distancing and regular hand-washing.



