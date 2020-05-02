Advertisement

One COVID-19 Patient Escapes From Isolation Centre In Taraba

Channels Television  
Updated May 2, 2020

One out of the eight persons confirmed to be positive to the coronavirus in Taraba State has escaped from the NYSC Isolation Centre.

The Chairman of the Taraba State Technical committee on COVID 19, Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this while briefing journalists in the state capital, Jalingo on Saturday.

 

He identified the patient at large as Talatu Idris, noting, however, that efforts are in top gear to find her.

Meanwhile, Vakkai stated that the government has procured two additional ventilators to assist in the treatment of patients.

On the repatriation of Almajiris in the state, he insists that those that test positive to the virus will be isolated before repatriation, while those that turn out to be negative will be repatriated to their states of origin.



