Vibez: Tony Allen’s Exit, Davido And Tems’ Magic, Daddy Showkey’s Return + More
This week was a shade darker as the world of showbiz mourned a number of notable figures.
From legendary afrobeat drummer, Tony Allen, to talented dancer, Picture Kodak and Bollywood greats, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Vibez takes a look at the life of the stars and how they bade the world farewell over the past week.
On a lighter note, superstar, Davido and Tems give us pure magic in their new song/collaboration with American singer, Khalid.
We also talk about some emerging trends forced upon the fashion world by the COVID-19.
Vibez is your weekly recap of top entertainment moments.
