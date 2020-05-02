Advertisement

Vibez: Tony Allen’s Exit, Davido And Tems’ Magic, Daddy Showkey’s Return + More

Channels Television  
Updated May 2, 2020

 

This week was a shade darker as the world of showbiz mourned a number of notable figures.

From legendary afrobeat drummer, Tony Allen, to talented dancer, Picture Kodak and Bollywood greats, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Vibez takes a look at the life of the stars and how they bade the world farewell over the past week.

On a lighter note, superstar, Davido and Tems give us pure magic in their new song/collaboration with American singer, Khalid.

We also talk about some emerging trends forced upon the fashion world by the COVID-19.

Vibez is your weekly recap of top entertainment moments. 



More on Entertainment

10 Things You Did Not Know About Afrobeat Legend, Tony Allen

Legendary Afrobeat Drummer Tony Allen Dies At 79

Nigerian Teenage Filmmakers Get Webby Nomination

Facebook Plans to Let Creators,Musicians Charge For Livestream Access

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement