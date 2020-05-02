We Are Set To Increase Our Health Budget To About 18% – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the state is making plans to increase its budget for health from the current 12% to about 18 to 20 per cent.

He said this on Saturday during a discussion about the state of the nation on a special edition of The Platform, as the world battles the COVID-19.

“Part of the things that we have started doing this year is to see how we increase our budgetary allocation on the health sector,” the governor said.

“We have said to ourselves that over the next four years, we will increase that budget to as close to 18/20 per cent as possible.

“I think this year we have about 12/13 per cent. What that means is that we’re going to be spending a lot more in that sector.

“That becomes a critical sector for all of us, right down the value chain. Education is also pretty critical because that is the future,” he added.

Lagos State is currently the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria, with over 1,000 cases. While a total of 225 have recovered so far, there are fears of increased community transmissions.

As part of efforts to curb further spread of the virus, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on March 29, which became effective on Monday, March 30.

At the expiration, the president announced another two-week extension.

He, however, announced in his broadcast on April 27 that there would be a gradual easing of the lockdown in the three cities from May 4, to allow restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

Ahead of the expiration of the lockdown, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday introduced a strict framework for movement and re-opening of businesses, which includes a dusk to dawn curfew of 6:00 am and 8:00 pm.

He also banned the operation of motorcycles, popularly known as Okada.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government also issued guidelines for the implementation of the easing of the lockdown.

It also announced that anyone found moving about without a facemask will be sent back home and prosecuted.