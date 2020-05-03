Advertisement

Buhari Condoles With Gov Masari Over Mother-In-Law’s Death

Channels Television  
Updated May 3, 2020

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Fatima Ibrahim Maude(Tagari), aged 72.

In a condolence message to the Governor and his second wife Hajiya Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, the President told the Katsina First Family that he is saddened by the loss of Hajiya Fatima Tagari, describing her as a venerable mother and worthy role model to her children and grandchildren.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Reduce Interest Rates, Provide Tax Reliefs – Tinubu Tells Banks And FG

“My heart and prayers go out to Governor Masari and family members of the deceased. May Allah forgive her gentle soul and reward her noble and worthy deeds with paradise,” the President said.



More on Local

COVID-19: Ogun Federal Medical Centre Confirms Two Cases

What Is The Difference Between Self-Isolation, Quarantine And Distancing?

Things You Must Do If You Come In Contact With A COVID-19 Patient

Amotekun: Fayemi Appoints Ekiti Corps Commander, Others

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement