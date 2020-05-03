COVID-19: Lagos Announces Three More Deaths, 22 Recoveries

The Lagos State Government has announced three COVID-19 fatalities, saying that 22 persons have been discharged from the isolation centres in the state.

In a series of tweet on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the state had now recorded a total of 28 COVID-19 deaths and discharged 247 patients who had recovered from the infection.

“Update as at 2nd May 2020. 62 new cases of COVID19 Infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,084. 22 COVID19Lagos patients were discharged. Total Discharged now 247.

“Unfortunately, 3 #COVID19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 28,” the tweet read.