COVID-19: Ogun Federal Medical Centre Confirms Two Cases

The Federal Medical Centre in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta has recorded two cases of the coronavirus disease in the facility.

This was confirmed in a statement sent to Channels Television on Sunday by the Head of Public Relations of the centre, Segun Orisajo.

According to him, three suspected cases were being managed at the Accident and Emergency Complex of the Centre within last week.

“Two of the patients tested positive while one was negative. One of the patients who tested positive was a pregnant woman who passed on Friday. Her result returned positive on Saturday.

“Her corpse was released to her husband after careful counselling and due adherence to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on such a matter.

“The second patient is a young man who has been transferred to an isolation centre in the state. He is clinically stable. Both patients were managed in the Accident and Emergency Complex.

“They were suspected cases right from the onset and hence were isolated from other patients and staff throughout their stay in the unit,” the statement read in part.

He noted that the staff observed the prescribed standard protocols and procedures while attending to them.

To Orisajo “the standard practice of contact tracing, decontamination amongst others has commenced.”