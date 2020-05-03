Advertisement

Lagos COVID-19 Cases Rise To 1,068

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated May 3, 2020
A file photo of one of the COVID-19 treatment facilities in Lagos State. Photo: [email protected]

 

 

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos State rose to 1,068 on Saturday.

This is according to the latest situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Centre (NCDC) on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet, the agency reported 220 new COVID-19 infections across the country – out of which Lagos has 62 cases.

Other places with new cases include the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – 52, Kaduna – 31, Sokoto – 13, Kebbi – 10, Yobe – nine, and Borno – six.

 

Source: NCDC

 

Five new cases were reported in Edo and Bauchi States respectively, four each in Gombe, Enugu and Oyo, three in Zamfara, and two in Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano and Plateau States.

While the new infections raised the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 2,388, 385 patients have been discharged and a total of 85 deaths recorded.

 

Although Lagos surpassed the 1,000 mark on Friday, more people have continued to recover from the disease.

According to the NCDC, the state has 789 active cases of COVID-19 with 247 recovered patients and 30 fatalities.

The figure of discharged persons increased after 22 more infected people tested negative twice for the disease.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, revealed that those discharged recently comprised eight females and 14 males – all of whom were Nigerians.

Nineteen patients were discharged from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and one from the government’s isolation facility in the Lekki area of the state.

As the gradual easing of lockdown begins on Monday, the state government urged residents to support its offensive against COVID-19 and comply with the directives.

These include the use of face mask, maintaining social distancing, and regular washing of hands to help break the chain of community transmission.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in the country below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Sunday 10:42 am 3 May 2020

Samples Tested

16,588

Confirmed Cases

2,388

Active Cases

1,918

Discharged Cases

385

Death

85

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Gombe969600
Borno7564011
Kaduna665961
Ogun564592
Sokoto544518
Bauchi534760
Edo5239103
Katsina402866
Osun3611223
Oyo332292
Delta171142
Akwa Ibom164102
Kwara161420
Rivers141022
Yobe131201
Ondo131030
Kebbi121200
Zamfara121101
Ekiti11821
Nasarawa9900
Enugu8620
Taraba8800
Jigawa7601
Bayelsa5500
Ebonyi5500
Adamawa4400
Plateau3300
Niger3300
Imo2200
Abia2200
Anambra1010
Benue1100
Lagos1,06678924730
Kano31330076
FCT266227363


