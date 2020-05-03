Nasarawa Assembly Member Dies Of COVID-19

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Adamu Suleiman, has died of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Suleiman is the first patient to die of COVID-19 complications in the north-central state since Nasarawa reported its index case of the disease.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, announced the death of the lawmaker while briefing reporters on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital.

Giving an update on the disease, Governor Sule revealed that Suleiman died before the result of his test came back positive.

He explained that after the COVID-19 status of the lawmaker was discovered, members of his family and those living in the house went into isolation.

The governor added that their samples have also been collected for testing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He noted that Suleiman was buried according to Islamic rites without adherence to safety measures, as it was not clear if he died of COVID-19 then.

Governor Sule gave the assurance that those who performed the burial rites of the lawmaker would also be isolated and tested for COVID-19.

According to him, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly complex is to be closed until it is decontaminated.

Until his death, Suleiman was the lawmaker representing Nasarawa Central Constituency at the State House of Assembly.

More to follow…