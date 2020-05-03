Over 2,300 Violators Arrested Amid COVID-19 Lockdown In Lagos

The police in Lagos have arrested over 2, 300 people for violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, 2,092 vehicles including 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles were impounded as precautionary steps aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

According to him, the arrest follows the measures put in place by the state government and the presidential directives on the cessation of movements in the state.

“During the lockdown period, the Command successfully arrested 2,310 violators. Some of the violators were arrested in clubs, some organised parties, or engaged in group exercise, etc. 2,185 suspects were charged to Court while 125 suspects who are mostly minors, were warned and released.

“Two thousand and ninety-two vehicles were impounded within the same period for violating the lockdown order.

“Out of the figure, 800 are private vehicles while 1,292 are commercial vehicles. 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles were also impounded,” the statement partly read.

The police spokesman noted that “the suspects were awarded various degrees of punishments by the court, ranging from two hours to six months community services and fines between N5,000 and N100,000.”

While appreciating residents of the state for their support, he noted that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, commended officers of the Command for their gallantry, resilience and professionalism in combating the pandemic.

He also asked residents to adhere strictly with the guidelines issued by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and state government to stop the spread of the virus.

Stressing further, Elkana said the use of face mask is compulsory and social distancing principles must be maintained.