Two Children Among Four New COVID-19 Cases In Enugu – Commissioner

Two children are among the four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Enugu State.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Obi Ikechukwu, confirmed this in a statement sent to Channels Television on Sunday.

According to him, the two children and two adults who live in Enugu, hail from Bauchi State in the north-east region of the country.

Ikechukwu revealed that the four new cases had travelled to Jos, the Plateau State capital with the person who was reported as the third positive case in Enugu.

He noted that the state now has a total of eight COVID-19 infections, with six cases active and two persons discharged.

Enugu has not reported any death from the disease.

The commissioner, however, urged the residents of the state to continue to observe the safety measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Enugu.

220 new cases of #COVID19; 62-Lagos

52-FCT

31-Kaduna

13-Sokoto

10-Kebbi

9-Yobe

6-Borno

5-Edo

5-Bauchi

4-Gombe

4-Enugu

4-Oyo

3-Zamfara

2-Nasarawa

2-Osun

2-Ebonyi

2-Kwara

2-Kano

2-Plateau 2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 385

The four cases announced by Ikechukwu were among the 220 new COVID-19 infections recorded on Saturday across the country.

In its latest situation report on the outbreak of the disease, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Centre (NCDC) stated that Lagos reported 62 new infections – the highest for the day.

Similarly, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has 52 cases, Kaduna – 31, Sokoto – 13, Kebbi – 10, Yobe – nine, Borno – six, and five new cases were reported in Edo and Bauchi States respectively.

Four cases were also reported each in Gombe and Oyo, three in Zamfara, and two in Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano and Plateau States.

Following the report of the new infections, Nigeria has 2,388 cases of COVID-19 with 385 patients discharged and 85 deaths.