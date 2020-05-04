BREAKING: Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Kano

Nigerian Mobile Police Commander (MOPOL 9) and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atiku Nagodi is dead.

The commander of MOPOL 9 which is domiciled at Hotoro, Nassarawa local government area of Kano state died on Monday after a protracted illness at his residence.

Kano Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the death to our Correspondent Idris Jibrin.

He said the late MOPOL Commander served in many police formations before his deployment as MOPOL 9 Commander, where he was until his death.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said funeral prayers were observed at the residence of the deceased on BUK road and he was buried later in the day.

Haruna stressed, “He did not die of corona virus.he died after protracted illness”.

The late MOPOL Commander is survived by a wife and children.