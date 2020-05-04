Advertisement
BREAKING: Nigeria Records 170 New Cases, Total Infections Now 2,558
Nigeria has recorded 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 2,558
According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, of the new infections, 39 are in Lagos, 29 from Kano, 24 in Ogun and 18 from Bauchi.
The FCT and Sokoto had 12 each, while Katsina has 8 cases and 7 cases were recorded in Borno.
Three cases were recorded in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa and one in Oyo state.
170 new cases of #COVID19;
39-Lagos
29-Kano
24-Ogun
18-Bauchi
15-Kaduna
12-FCT
12-Sokoto
8-Katsina
7-Borno
3-Nasarawa
2-Adamawa
1-Oyo
2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 400
Deaths: 87 pic.twitter.com/oy3zTQ1hAy
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020
A breakdown of cases by state and other details can be found via https://t.co/A0NkMvZqE5 pic.twitter.com/dRw7n4u8lf
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020
