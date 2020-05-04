COVID-19: Almost 3,000 Samples Yet To Be Tested – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has said about 3,000 samples are yet to be tested for COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the development was due to a lack of reagent for molecular testing.

According to him, the Lagos State Government is hoping to get the reagent soon so as to test the samples collected.

“We have 3,000 samples collected but we have not been able to carry the test because of the global shortage of reagent for molecular testing,” he said in the statement on the Lagos State Government website.

“We are hoping that some of the reagents will be supplied tomorrow and Tuesday.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that “it would not be out of place to see positive cases in the range of 20 percent out of the 3,000 samples collected.”

He, however, assured that “We are improving the capacity of our isolation facilities in preparation to take care of more patients.”

The Governor also mandated the release of vehicles seized for disobeying the COVID-19 lockdown order to their owners free of charge.

Explaining further, he noted that these include vehicles seized not later than April 14.