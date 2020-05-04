Kano State Commissions Mobile Molecular Lab Funded By Dangote Foundation

As part of efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus, the Kano state government has commissioned a mobile molecular laboratory.

The lab which was donated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation was commissioned on Sunday.

Present at the commissioning was Governor Ganduje and other top officials including the the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu who was in the state on official assignment.

The lab which was set up by 54Gene is the third COVID-19 testing lab in Kano, further expanding the diagnostic capacity within the state.

Dr Ihekweazu who tweeted about the event, said he is grateful for the nation’s strong collaboration between government and the private sector, with respect to COVID-19 response.

He, however, stressed that there is more that can be done and can only be achieved with more and better collaborations.

Below are some photos from the commissioning.

