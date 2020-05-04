Nasarawa Govt Begins Repatriation Of Almajiris

The Nasarawa state government has commenced the first batch of repatriation of Almajiris in the state to their states of origin.

State Governor, Abdullahi Sule who joined stakeholders at the Government Science School in Lafia, the state capital, to bid the children farewell revealed that none of the returning children showed any symptom of COVID-19.

He said, “We have already checked the children, so far we have not seen anyone of them that has any symptoms of COVID-19 and we have given them protection.

“We are transporting them in air-conditioned buses so that they are taken to their various destinations in a humane manner”.

Governor Sule explained that their return which was agreed by the Northern Governors’ Forum is to ensure adequate parental care during the pandemic.

“The Northern Governors didn’t take these measures to punish the Almajiris, it is because of the love for the Almajiris that we are taking them back to their own parents who can take care of them better than any other person.

“When they return to their home states, they will be handed over to their parents”

The Almajiris will be returned to Taraba, Plateau, Jigawa, Gombe, Kaduna states.

Some of the children who spoke in their dialect expressed appreciation to the Nasarawa state government for returning them in dignity.

They said, “It is because of the disease (coronavirus)that they are taking us back.

“It’s a good decision and we are happy about it. We are pleased and are praying for the best.

“We are thankful to the government of Nasarawa state, we are transported in a bus, we are happy”

Food was provided for younger ones amongst them who were not fasting with stipends provided to buy their urgent needs.